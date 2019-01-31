Judge Rejects Suit Asking for Rams-Saints Replay After Controversial Call

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Two New Orleans Saints fans tried to use the court system to overturn the NFC Championship Game result, but the case was rejected by a federal judge, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN).

Season ticket holders Tommy Badeaux and Candis Lambert wanted to force NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to investigate "extraordinarily unfair acts" from the game, most notably the apparent pass interference against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman that went uncalled.

However, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan rejected the arguments from the lawsuit.

The Saints appeared headed to Super Bowl LIII late in the Jan. 20 game against the Rams when they had the ball deep in opposing territory with less than two minutes remaining. A pass interference call would have given the team a first down and a chance to run out the clock or score a touchdown, either of which would have given New Orleans a better chance of winning.

However, the Rams got the ball back and forced overtime, which they eventually won to earn a Super Bowl bid.

Saints coach Sean Payton said after the game that the league admitted they "blew the call," per Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.

Goodell provided his thoughts on the Saints and their fans at a press conference Wednesday.

"We understand the frustration they feel," the commissioner said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "Whenever the officiating is part of a discussion, it’s not a good thing. But we also know our officials are human."

Despite the missed call, it doesn't appear as though the league will do anything to rectify the situation.

The Saints will at least have another chance in state court with a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of season ticket holders still pending.