Ty Law Talks About the Inception of the Patriots Dynasty

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJanuary 31, 2019

  1. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  2. You Can Chop Your Way to a Lumberjack World Championship

  3. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  4. Floorball Is the Newest Growing Sport in the USA

  5. Former No. 1 NBA Pick Is Lighting It Up in the G League

  6. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  7. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  8. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  9. Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U

  10. White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day

  11. JID Talks About the Fake Air Jordan 3s He Bought

  12. 6'1" Dunking Sensation Fran Belibi Is Making History

  13. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  14. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  15. Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay?

  16. The Gnarliest Mountain Bike Ride Takes Over the Desert

  17. Cheerleader Becomes Record-Setting Running Back

  18. Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration

  19. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  20. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

Right Arrow Icon

Superstar corner Ty Law reflects on the dominant defensive teams that kicked off the New England Patriots' dynasty. 

Hear what he has to say in this exclusive interview inside a Ford F-150.

     

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Forgotten Villain Suh Happy to Lurk in the Shadows

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Forgotten Villain Suh Happy to Lurk in the Shadows

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    New England: Home of Champions 🛒

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    New England: Home of Champions 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Secret Superstars of Super Bowl LIII

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Secret Superstars of Super Bowl LIII

    Doug Farrar
    via Touchdown Wire

    B/R's Expert Super Bowl Picks ✅

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    B/R's Expert Super Bowl Picks ✅

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report