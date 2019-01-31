Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: John Harbaugh 'Is the Only Coach I Want to Work With'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta shot down talk of tension between him and head coach John Harbaugh on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters during an introductory press conference, DeCosta said: "I can tell you this: John is the only coach I want to work with."

DeCosta is Baltimore's new general manager after replacing Ozzie Newsome, who stepped down after the 2018 season.

According to ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, the Baltimore Sun has speculated that DeCosta and Harbaugh have a "strained relationship."

DeCosta worked under Newsome with the Ravens for more than two decades, and he has worked closely with Harbaugh ever since he joined the organization in 2008.

He took exception to those reports:

"I would read it, and all I would think to myself is, 'We have enemies out there who are trying to create divisions and cracks and fissures and things like that.'

"So I get it. But it did upset me a little bit, I think, because it just wasn't true and it was a personal thing. It wasn't work-related; it wasn't a game or something that would affect the outcome of a game or strategy. It was personal, and it was simply not true."

DeCosta even noted that he and Harbaugh are neighbors and live roughly 100 yards from each other.

The Ravens released a statement before the end of the 2018 regular season that they planned to retain and extend Harbaugh. Last week, the team announced that it agreed to a new four-year contract with Harbaugh.

Harbaugh has been the Ravens head coach for the past 11 seasons, and he owns a 104-72 record with seven playoff appearances that includes winning Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers .

After missing the playoffs for three straight seasons, Harbaugh and the Ravens returned to the postseason in 2018 after winning the AFC North with a 10-6 mark. His record in the playoffs is 10-6.

Not much is expected to change with DeCosta taking over for Newsome, but it appears likely that the Ravens will make a major change at quarterback, with Lamar Jackson likely replacing Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco as the full-time starter after leading Baltimore to the playoffs in 2018.