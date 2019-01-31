Roger Clemens' Son Kacy Sues Houston Bar over Alleged Assault by Bouncer

Toronto Blue Jays prospect Kacy Clemens, son of former Major League Baseball star Roger Clemens, is suing a Houston bar for injuries suffered during a New Year's Eve party. 

Per Noah Bressner of the New York Post, Clemens and Conner Capel filed a lawsuit against the Concrete Cowboy after Capel suffered a fractured skull and Clemens' right arm was injured after allegedly being assaulted by bouncer Nicholas Estrada-Johnson.

                        

