Roger Goodell: NFL Understands Saints' Frustration over Missed PI vs. Rams

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell finally addressed the controversial no-call against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman during the NFC Championship Game.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Goodell acknowledged the New Orleans Saints' frustration Wednesday and said the league will look into potential replay expansions.

"We understand the frustration they feel," he said. "Whenever the officiating is part of a discussion, it's not a good thing. But we also know our officials are human. ... We will look again at instant replay; should replay be expanded?"

Immediately following the Rams' 26-23 win over the Saints on Jan. 20, NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron told New Orleans head coach Sean Payton a penalty should have been called against Robey-Coleman for pass interference on a helmet-to-helmet hit against Tommylee Lewis.

Saints tight end Benjamin Watson posted a Twitter message last week asking for an official statement on the situation from Goodell:

"Commissioner Goodell. We all realize that football is an imperfect game, played, coached and officiated by imperfect people. What occurred last Sunday in New Orleans though, was outside of that expected and accepted of the norm. Your continued silence on this matter is unbecoming of the position you hold, detrimental to the integrity of the game and disrespectful and dismissive to football fans everywhere. From the locker room to Park Ave, accountability is what makes our league great. Lead by example. We are waiting."

ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the NFL is expected to consider a replay system that would allow for "limited coaches' challenges" on incorrect judgement calls.

The NFL typically puts rule changes on its agenda during the annual league meetings. This year's meetings will be held in Phoenix from March 24 to March 27, followed by a spring meeting in Florida from May 20 to May 22.