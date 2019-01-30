Champ Bailey's Mansion to Be Auctioned Off; Ex-NFLer Had Sought $2.99M on Market

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Former NFL cornerback Champ Bailey is putting his Atlanta mansion up for auction in February without a reserve price.

According to TMZ Sports, Bailey listed his home for $2.99 million in November, but it didn't sell.

The 10,400-square-foot property boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and seven fireplaces. It also features a chef's kitchen, a wine cellar, a media room, a custom sports bar and an elevator.

Per TMZ Sports, Bailey wants to move because his family is getting too big for the home, as he has six children.

The 40-year-old Bailey was a 12-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro during his 15-year NFL career with the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos.

He registered 908 tackles, 52 interceptions and an NFL-record 203 passes defended as one of the top corners of his era.

Before his house goes up for auction, Bailey will await some good news Saturday, as he is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.