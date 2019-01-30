Kyle Connor, Anthony Stolarz, and the Top Highlights for January 29

David Becker/Associated Press

The NHL is slowly getting back to full speed following the All-Star break.

After a two-game slate Monday night, there were three more games Tuesday, and all were decided by one goal.

The Winnipeg Jets bounced back from their 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Boston Bruins Tuesday. Kyle Connor scored two goals in the third period for the Jets, and he scored the lone shootout goal to give the Jets a win in Boston.

The Flyers went to Madison Square Garden Tuesday night, and goaltender Anthony Stolarz made an early goal stand up as he blanked the Rangers 1-0. Stolarz stopped 38 shots and the Flyers won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Buffalo Sabres also won on the road, picking up a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jets Bounce Back With Road Win Over Bruins

After a sleepy first period that followed a poor effort in a Monday night loss, the Winnipeg Jets picked up their game and avoided a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Boston Bruins.

Trailing 2-1 entering the third period, the Jets got two goals from forward Kyle Connor within a 34-second span, and they held that lead until Patrice Bergeron of the Bruins scored his second goal of the game and tied the score at 3-3 with 8:21 remaining in regulation.

As Connor supplied the offensive lift, goalie Connor Hellebuyck kept the Jets in the game when they were outshot 20-8 in the first period. Bergeron, who had opened the scoring with a shot from the top of the circle midway through the first, had two other excellent scoring chances in the opening period that Hellebuyck turned away.

After neither team could end the game in the overtime period, Connor led off the shootout with a slick forehand-backhand move that beat Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak. Hellebuyck stopped Brad Marchand on Boston's final attempt to clinch the Winnipeg victory.

The game featured a pair of fights, and Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice said the fights between Adam Lowry of the Jets and Boston's Kevan Miller and a second bout between Brandon Tanev and the Bruins' Trent Frederic (in his first NHL game) gave his team an emotional boost.

"There was quite a bit of courage in that game," Maurice said, per Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun. "Lowry, Tanev sparked that group and I’m really pleased with it. I think the game really turned on those fights."

Stolarz Leads Flyers to Fifth Straight Win in Shutout of Rangers

Anthony Stolarz had not played in six weeks, so he did not know what to expect when he took the ice at Madison Square Garden.

He felt a little better when Oskar Lindblom scored early in the first period to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead. As the game moved along, it was clear that Stolarz did not have a problem with rust. Instead, it was the Rangers who had a problem because they could not put a single puck by the Philadelphia goaltender.

Stolarz had been out of action since December 15 with a lower-body injury. It was the eighth start of the season for Stolarz and the 12th of his career.

He refused to take any credit for the shutout. "It's good to get the win," Stolarz said, per STATS/AP (h/t CBS Sports). "For me to come out there and kind of just hold the fort down for the team, and they did a great job, too. I remember looking up at all the blocked shots. ... A credit to the boys in front of me."

Lindblom scored the only goal at the 1:40 mark of first period when he followed up a net-front flurry by backhanding the puck in the net.

The Flyers have struggled throughout the majority of the season but they have won six of their last seven games, and while they are still far from a playoff spot, they are moving in the right direction.

