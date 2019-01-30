Joel Embiid Dominant as 76ers Beat Brandon Ingram, Lakers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-105 on Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Philadelphia had 15 steals, with Jimmy Butler leading the 76ers with five.

Brandon Ingram had 36 points on 16-of-20 shooting for the 26-25 Lakers, who have lost four of their last five. The 33-18 76ers have won six of their last eight.

Los Angeles played without LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball, who were all sidelined with injuries.

What's Next?

The Lakers will play eight of their next nine games on the road but don't have to leave town for the first, which is against the L.A. Clippers on Thursday. The 76ers will go up the coast to face the Golden State Warriors on the same day.

