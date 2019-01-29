Tony Romo Predicts Final Score Between Rams and Patriots in Super Bowl 53

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Tony Romo attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Tony Romo is breaking out his magical powers of prediction to offer a final score for Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Romo said the final will be 28-24 and the losing team will have the ball last. 

Since Romo will be calling the Super Bowl for CBS with Jim Nantz, he didn't say which team he thinks will win the game. 

This is very big news for people who are interested in guessing the Super Bowl winner.

Romo has proven himself apt at foretelling the immediate future by being able to predict plays teams were going to run since becoming a television analyst in 2017, most notably during the Patriots' 37-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. 

The only downside for gamblers is Romo didn't predict the Super Bowl champion. If his final score prediction is right, though, the Rams and Patriots will be providing an entertaining game to cap off the 2018 NFL season. 

