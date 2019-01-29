Bill Belichick on Retirement: My 'Future at This Time' Is Super Bowl vs. Rams

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Bill Belichick was asked about his future plans and about the possibility of retirement during media day on Tuesday at the Super Bowl, and as usual, he didn't offer much insight into his thinking.

Belichick told reporters his "future at this time is Sunday against the Rams," according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

