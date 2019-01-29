Bill Belichick on Retirement: My 'Future at This Time' Is Super Bowl vs. Rams

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick answers a question during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Bill Belichick was asked about his future plans and about the possibility of retirement during media day on Tuesday at the Super Bowl, and as usual, he didn't offer much insight into his thinking.

Belichick told reporters his "future at this time is Sunday against the Rams," according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Brady Already Has the Rams Backpedaling 🤐

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Already Has the Rams Backpedaling 🤐

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Says He's Not Giving Goff Any Advice 😂🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Says He's Not Giving Goff Any Advice 😂🎥

    bleacherreport
    via Twitter

    Is McDaniels Really the Next Belichick?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is McDaniels Really the Next Belichick?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk Dodges Retirement Questions 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk Dodges Retirement Questions 🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter