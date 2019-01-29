Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Two Metropolitan Division teams hoping to get back into the playoff race after the NHL All-Star break will square off at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday when the Rangers (21-20-7) host the Philadelphia Flyers (20-23-6) as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

Neither the Rangers nor the Flyers have much of a shot to make the postseason right now, although both teams entered the break on three-game winning streaks.

NHL betting line: The Rangers opened as -115 favorites (wager $115 to win $100); the total is at 6.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Flyers can pay on the NHL odds

Philadelphia is a longer shot to get into the playoffs compared to New York, sitting 12 points out of a Wild Card spot and 13 behind third place in the Metro following a 3-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday to extend the team's winning streak to a season-high four games.

The Flyers have started to play much better lately though, averaging 3.8 goals and giving up 2.3 per game in winning five of their last six. Rookie goalie Carter Hart has started each of the team's last five wins, including all four during the current winning streak. Hart is 7-5-1 this season with a 2.38 goals-against average, but is expected to give way to Anthony Stolarz on Tuesday night.

Why the Rangers can pay on the NHL odds

The Rangers have outscored opponents 13-7 during their winning streak, and are expected to have forward Kevin Hayes back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Hayes has missed the past four weeks of action nursing an upper-body injury, but put up 33 points over his first 39 games.

New York's current three-game winning streak includes victories at home over the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks, and they also grabbed an impressive 2-1 road win at the hot New York Islanders on January 12 to give them four victories in their last five outings. Alexandar Georgiev gets the call between the pipes for the Rangers in Tuesday night's contest.

Flyers vs. Rangers NHL betting pick

While New York has a slightly better record at this point, Philadelphia arguably still has more talent and rides a five-game series winning streak into this matchup. The teams have met twice this year, with the Flyers winning 4-0 at home on November 23 and 3-2 on the road exactly one month later.

That said, the Rangers are a far better team at home with a 13-6-5 mark at MSG, and their opponent is just 1-5 in its last six games when playing the second game of a back-to-back situation. Take New York to end the series skid and extend its winning streak.

OddsShark computer pick: 3.0-2.6, Flyers (Get NHL picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NHL betting trends

Philadelphia is 1-6 in its last seven games on the road.

The total has gone under in seven of Philadelphia's last 10 games on the road.

NY Rangers is 4-1 in its last five games.

