Patriots vs. Rams: Latest Odds, Picks After Super Bowl 53 Opening Night

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The NFL kicked off the week with Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. Both the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots were on hand at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to speak with the media and to greet fans.

While we didn't learn much about either team's game plans—that should be obvious—we did get a glimpse at the energy the Rams and Patriots are going to bring to the big game.

With Super Bowl Week now officially underway, it's a great time to check in at the latest odds. We'll examine the line and over/under from OddsShark, make our score prediction and dig into some of the latest Super Bowl buzz.

Sunday, February 3 - Super Bowl LIII

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Line and Over/Under: NE -2.5, 56.5

Prediction: Patriots 33, Rams 28

This Won't be Brady's Last Game

For those fans hoping that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will ride off into the proverbial sunset and allow the rest of the AFC a fair opportunity at the Lombardi—you're probably going to be disappointed. Brady has squashed the notion that he could retire if he wins his sixth ring on Sunday.

"There's zero [chance]," Brady said in an interview with ESPN's Jeff Darlington. "I've said that for a long time. I fell like I'm asked that a lot. I feel like I repeat the same answer, and no one wants to believe me. ...I've set a goal for myself at 45."

If Brady does play until he's 45, that would mean he'll be around for at least three more seasons—he would turn 45 after the 2021 season. While there's no guaranteeing that Brady will still play at an elite level for three more seasons, it would be unwise to count him out.

It seems like folks have been prematurely predicting the end of Brady and Bill Belichick's reign ever since to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI. That was back in 2012, and the Patriots have at least made it to the AFC Championship Game every season since.

Gronkowski a Little More Uncertain

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn't quite looked like the same dominant Gronk we're used to seeing this season. He's still been a tremendous in-line blocker and has had his moments as a pass-catcher, but he has rarely raced downfield or moved through his routes with fluidity.

This shouldn't be entirely surprising, as Gronkowski has battled through multiple injuries through both his collegiate and pro careers. It's actually pretty amazing he was able to play every single offensive snap in the AFC title game.

It also wasn't surprising that reporters asked about Gronkowski's future after the Super Bowl at opening night.

"I don't know," Gronkowski said, per Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today. "I don't know. I'm just thinking how to get myself to go full go in the game."

At least fans can take comfort in the fact that Dancin' Gronk isn't likely going anywhere anytime soon.

At Least One Ram Believes Brady is Close to the End

While Brady may still be playing at a high level, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman—a name now infamous among New Orleans Saints fans—doesn't believe he's the same quarterback he once was.

Here's just part of Roby-Coleman's recent interview with Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne:

"Age has definitely taken a toll. For him to still be doing it, that's a great compliment for him. But I think that he's definitely not the same quarterback he was. Movement. Speed. Velocity. Arm strength. He still can sling it, but he's not slinging it as much. Whatever he was doing—because of his age and all that—he's not doing as much of that anymore. He's still doing the same things; he's just not doing as much of it. And sometimes, it's not the sharpest."

Roby-Coleman backpedaled a bit on his comments at opening night.

"That was taken out of context," he said, per Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.com. "...I was asked a question about the difference between the past and now, I said his age."

It feels more likely that Roby-Coleman actually does believe the Rams defense can exploit Brady, and that he simply wants to give the Patriots as little bulletin-board material as possible. We'll find out if Los Angeles actually can make Brady look old in just a few days.