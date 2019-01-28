Hall of Fame Finalist Champ Bailey Talks About His NFL Idols

For 15 seasons, Champ Bailey terrorized opposing quarterbacks. But the standout corner didn't always play on the defensive side of the ball.

Find out what position he used to play, and what players he looked up to, in this exclusive interview inside a Ford F-150. 

   

