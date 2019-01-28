Alvin Gentry: Anthony Davis 'Made It Clear He Wants to Play' Amid Trade Rumors

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Although New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis wants a trade, head coach Alvin Gentry said Monday the center plans to stay on the court as long as he is healthy, per Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune.

"He's under contract. He's a professional," Gentry said of Davis, per Lopez. "... He's made it clear he wants to play."

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Davis has requested a trade and won't be signing another extension with the Pelicans when his contract is up.

Although New Orleans reportedly "doesn't feel pressure" to make a deal before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, several contending teams are considering trades for the All-Star to help for this campaign before flipping him again in the offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.