Alvin Gentry: Anthony Davis 'Made It Clear He Wants to Play' Amid Trade Rumors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Although New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis wants a trade, head coach Alvin Gentry said Monday the center plans to stay on the court as long as he is healthy, per Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune.

"He's under contract. He's a professional," Gentry said of Davis, per Lopez. "... He's made it clear he wants to play."

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Davis has requested a trade and won't be signing another extension with the Pelicans when his contract is up.

Although New Orleans reportedly "doesn't feel pressure" to make a deal before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, several contending teams are considering trades for the All-Star to help for this campaign before flipping him again in the offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    KD on Davis' Trade Request: 'It's Not That Serious'

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    KD on Davis' Trade Request: 'It's Not That Serious'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Packages and Landing Spots for AD 🔮

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Best Packages and Landing Spots for AD 🔮

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Young Thinks the Steph Comparisons Are Fair, and He Should

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Young Thinks the Steph Comparisons Are Fair, and He Should

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Need Every Team Must Address at Trade Deadline

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Biggest Need Every Team Must Address at Trade Deadline

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report