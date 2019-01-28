Adam Schefter Says He Told Matt LaFleur He Was Hired as Packers HC

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on the set before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

ESPN's Adam Schefter is very good at his job—so good that he even beats NFL teams to telling new employees they've been hired.

Schefter shared a story on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel about how he informed Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur that he got the job, per Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing:

"Basically called the Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur, the day he was hired. And I said, 'Matt, just wanted to confirm you're taking the Green Bay Packers head coaching job?' And he said, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'

"I said, 'Have you gotten a call yet that you've been eliminated?' And he said, 'No.'

"And I said: 'Well, they've called everybody else and eliminated them. Congratulations. You're the head coach of the Green Bay Packers.'"

Schefter's congratulations proved right, as LaFleur was named the new Packers coach Jan. 8.

No word on how the Packers reacted to having their big news spoiled.

