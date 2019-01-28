Madden NFL 19 Predicts Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl 53 Winner and MVP

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Two years ago, the New England Patriots pulled off a historic comeback to win Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Los Angeles Rams are six days away from doing the same to New England if Madden 19 is to be believed.

EA Sports released its annual simulation of the Super Bowl on Monday, with Aaron Donald winning MVP honors while leading the Rams to a 30-27 win over New England. Donald hauled down Tom Brady for four sacks and had six tackles.

The Patriots led the simulation 17-3 at halftime, but the Rams quickly made a comeback after the break. Jared Goff threw third-quarter touchdowns to Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds, and the two sides traded field goals to go into the fourth tied 20-20.

Todd Gurley gave the Rams the trophy with a five-yard touchdown on a game-winning drive in the fourth.

Goff finished with 303 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Tom Brady managed 287 yards and two touchdowns in his fourth Super Bowl defeat.