Rob Gronkowski Increased Home Security for Super Bowl After 2018 Burglary

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski takes questions from reporters following an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Los Angeles Rams are to play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had his home burglarized during the Super Bowl last season, but he's beefed up security for this year's game.

"Roommates that lived with him, at the time, didn't set the alarm. Man, it's just crazy that it happened. Really, he didn't lose anything of value," Gronk's brother, Chris Gronkowski, told TMZ Sports. "I know for sure that this time that alarm will be on. New camera systems have been put in, so if anyone's trying it they're definitely going to get caught."

"That place will be on lockdown for sure now," he added.

According to TMZ, three men entered Gronk's home and stole an "Apple Watch, a Rolex, 2 rare coins and multiple firearms." All three were caught and arrested, however. 

This year, it sounds like Gronkowski has taken the steps to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

