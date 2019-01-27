Patrick Mahomes Named Offensive MVP as AFC Dominates NFC at 2019 Pro Bowl

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2019

AFC quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), of the Kansas City Chiefs, throws a pass against the NFC during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

On a rainy Sunday afternoon in Orlando, Florida, the AFC defeated the NFC in the Pro Bowl, 26-7. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened the game for the AFC at quarterback and set the tone, throwing for 156 yards and a touchdown, while Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey each notched touchdown receptions and Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman scored on a one-yard run. 

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper had the lone touchdown for the NFC. 

Mahomes was named the offensive MVP, while New York Jets safety Jamal Adams was the defensive MVP.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

