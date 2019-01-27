De'Anthony Thomas Arrested on Suspicion of Marijuana Possession

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wideout De'Anthony Thomas was arrested "on suspicion of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession," according to the Allen County Sheriff's Office (h/t ESPN.com). 

Per that report, he has since been released on bond.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

