De'Anthony Thomas Arrested on Suspicion of Marijuana Possession

De'Anthony Thomas Arrested on Suspicion of Marijuana PossessionJanuary 27, 2019
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs wideout De'Anthony Thomas was arrested "on suspicion of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession," according to the Allen County Sheriff's Office (h/t ESPN.com).
TOM MARTIN @TomKCTV5
#Chiefs spokesman tells me the team is aware of De’Anthony Thomas’ arrest and has no further comment at this time.
Per that report, he has since been released on bond.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
