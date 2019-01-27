Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Jokes About Bryce Harper: 'Who's That?'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

If Los Angeles Dodgers President Andrew Friedman is to be believed, the team does not appear to be serious contenders for Bryce Harper.

When a 13-year-old fan asked Friedman to sign the free-agent outfielder at an event Saturday, Friedman jokingly quipped “Who’s that?” according to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times.

Some thought the Dodgers were gearing up for a big-spending offseason when they traded Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig to the Cincinnati Reds. Instead, their biggest move so far has been signing A.J. Pollock to a relatively reasonable four-year, $55 million deal.

