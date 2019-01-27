Former Mets GM Sandy Alderson Reveals He's Been Cancer-Free for 4 Months

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson provided a positive update on his health Saturday when he was honored at the New York Baseball Writers' Association dinner.

"My health is great," Alderson said, per Dan Martin of the New York Post. "Since I took a leave of absence from the Mets last summer, I've had chemo and surgery—my third surgery—but at this point, based on the medical definition, I'm cancer-free and have been for four months."

The 71-year-old had stepped down as the team's GM last June to undergo cancer treatment.

Alderson, who was first hired by the Mets in 2010, also had cancer in 2015 and underwent chemotherapy during the offseason.

"With respect to the future, I would say two things: One is, notwithstanding the good prognosis, my health is an uncertainty going forward," he said in June 2018, per ESPN. "And secondly, if I were to look at it on the merits, I'm not sure coming back is warranted."

The Mets had three people—John Ricco, J.P. Ricciardi and Omar Minaya—share the interim general manager role for the remainder of the 2018 season. The team then hired former agent Brodie Van Wagenen as a full-time GM this offseason.

Alderson has been a part of MLB for decades, running the Oakland Athletics' and San Diego Padres' front offices before his time with the Mets. He also spent time working for the commissioner's office.