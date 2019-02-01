Ranking the Top Prospects for All 30 MLB Teams Entering 2019

1 of 12

Mark Brown/Getty Images

No. 30: LHP Taylor Hearn, Texas Rangers

Command is the main concern with Texas Rangers lefty Taylor Hearn. But when he harnesses his stuff, he looks like the real thing.

Hearn posted a 3.49 ERA with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings at Double-A last season behind a fastball that can touch triple digits. If he develops his slider, the 24-year-old could emerge as a viable starter or bat-missing late-inning reliever.

No. 29: SS Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner hit .327/.450/.571 in 60 plate appearances between the rookie leagues and Single-A last season, then slashed .337/.362/.506 in 21 Arizona Fall League games.

The No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, the 21-year-old is a name to watch in a thin Chicago Cubs farm system.

No. 28: 3B Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman advanced to Single-A in 2018 and finished with a .949 OPS and 17 homers in 63 minor league games.

He whiffed 76 times in 237 at-bats, but he's also just 18 years old and possesses game-changing pop. Assuming he hones his defense at third base, he could be a fence-clearing corner infielder at the highest level.

No. 27: OF Victor Victor Mesa, Miami Marlins

From a public-relations standpoint, the Miami Marlins' signing of Cuban standout Victor Victor Mesa (and his younger brother, 17-year-old Victor Mesa Jr.) was a rare bit of good news for Derek Jeter and the rest of the ownership group in South Beach.

The elder Mesa turns 23 in July and may ascend rapidly through the Marlins system. His speed, defense and arm strength all profile as potentially elite, though there is some question regarding his power and on-base capabilities.

No. 26: RHP Jon Duplantier, Arizona Diamondbacks

Jon Duplantier supplements a sinking, mid-90s fastball with a plus slider, solid curveball and emerging changeup that could give him a four-pitch repertoire.

He's missed time with elbow issues and arm fatigue (red flag alert) but under the best-case scenario, the 24-year-old profiles as a top-of-the-rotation starter.

No. 25: 3B Michael Chavis, Boston Red Sox

An 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension sent Michael Chavis' stock tumbling, but the 23-year-old still possesses a quality hit tool.

In 41 games spent mostly at Double-A (with a stint at Triple-A), Chavis hit .298 with a .919 OPS. Assuming he puts the PED baggage behind him, he's likely to see MLB action for Boston in 2019.

No. 24: RHP Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals snagged righty Brady Singer with the 18th pick in the 2018 amateur draft, and they might have gotten a steal.

The 6'5", 210-pound righty sits in the mid-90s with a sinking fastball, and his slider profiles as a strong second offering. If he can develop his changeup as a reliable third weapon, Singer has the makings of a rotation-fronting starter for the rebuilding Royals.

No. 23: SS Andres Gimenez, New York Mets

Andres Gimenez hit .281 with a .347 on-base percentage between High-A and Double-A in 2018. He won't turn 21 until September, but he appears to be on the fast track with the New York Mets.

His power is still emerging, though he collected 40 extra-base hits in 122 MiLB games and has the defensive skills to stick at shortstop.

No. 22: OF Yusniel Diaz, Baltimore Orioles

Yusniel Diaz was the main chip in the trade that sent Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2018 trade deadline. Expectations are understandably high.

Overall, Diaz displayed the skills to meet said expectations with an .841 OPS, 11 homers and 12 stolen bases in 97 games at Double-A. He's got 20-20 potential with adequate defensive abilities at a corner outfield position.

No. 21: OF Estevan Florial, New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have promoted most of the top names from a farm system that was recently among the game's best.

The glitziest remaining player in the Yanks' MiLB ranks is outfielder Estevan Florial. The 21-year-old slashed .283/.377/.422 and swiped 16 bases between the rookie leagues and High-A last season. He also struck out 92 times in 84 games.

He's raw, but he's loaded with five-tool potential.