The Best MLB Offseason Acquisition Each Team Can Still Make

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP James Shields

How far the Snakes have fallen.

After winning a wild-card slot in 2017, the D-backs missed the dance last season and now appear headed for a teardown after trading Goldschmidt and making no serious noise in free agency.

More than anything, Arizona needs innings-eaters as it figures out what remaining assets to keep and what assets to trade (lefty Robbie Ray should certainly be on the block come July, if not sooner).

In the meantime, the Diamondbacks should go after low-cost options such as veteran James Shields, who surpassed 200 innings in 2018 with a workmanlike 4.53 ERA and won't command more than a short-term deal.

Colorado Rockies: C J.T. Realmuto

The Colorado Rockies have made two straight postseason forays but have a desperate need behind the dish, where Chris Iannetta and his .224 average top the depth chart followed by Tony Wolters (.170) and Tom Murphy (.226).

The Rockies haven't featured heavily in Realmuto rumors, but they should.

Colorado plays in a winnable division, and Realmuto's already impressive numbers could soar at Coors Field. The Rockies shouldn't decimate their farm system, but now is not the time to be shy about making a move.

Los Angeles Dodgers: LHP Tony Sipp

The Los Angeles Dodgers' signing of outfielder A.J. Pollock essentially ended their theoretical pursuit of Harper. L.A., which lost the last two World Series, is essentially set at every position.

On the other hand, you can never have too much relief pitching. If the Dodgers snapped up Sipp and slotted him in front of closer Kenley Jansen (who is recovering from heart surgery) and alongside righty setup men Pedro Baez and Joe Kelly, they could have an elite bullpen.

Harper would have been nice, but this may be the more pragmatic play.

San Diego Padres: INF Manny Machado

The San Diego Padres are no one's idea of a juggernaut. They haven't featured in many notable rumors this offseason. Until now.

According to Heyman, the Padres have "checked in" on both Machado and Harper. Might they be the out-of-nowhere dark horse this slow-moving offseason was waiting for?

It could be more smoke than fire. But the Friars refinanced their debt and have the option of loosening their purse strings, as Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune noted.

Either Harper or Machado would make an impact, but Machado would fill a more pressing need on the suspect left side of the infield.

San Francisco Giants: INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

The Giants are stuck between a rebuild and a retool. It's probably going to be a rebuild after a disappointing 2018 season, but they haven't made the call just yet.

In the meantime, San Francisco needs to address an outfield that's populated by a mix of unproven youngsters who could spell disaster.

It's almost assuredly out on Harper, but a jack of all trades such as Gonzalez would fit the modus operandi of new executive Farhan Zaidi and allow S.F. the option of keeping him or flipping him come July.

All statistics and contract information courtesy of Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.