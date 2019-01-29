Ranking Every Position in the 2019 NFL Draft

0 of 10

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Defense comes first when talking about the 2019 NFL draft.

How could it not? With prospects like Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams headlining the class, it is hard to get around the defensive conversation. This is a deep class for pressure-applying prospects that runs away with best-in-class status. But the evolution of linebackers who can hold up in coverage well and defensive backs who can play multiple positions isn't far behind.

Which isn't to say the class lacks offensive firepower, either. The quarterback class is both top-heavy and starting to shape up nicely in the long-term developmental department thanks to the steady performances of guys like Daniel Jones at draft events like the Senior Bowl. While quarterbacks will get all the attention, the real strength on that side of the ball are the weapons and linemen flanking the position.

Based on top-end talent, apparent depth and overall outlook, this is how every position—minus special teams—ranks in the 2019 class from weakest to strongest.

Where to Watch: NFL playoff games, studio shows and more are available through fuboTV.