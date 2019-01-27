Australian Open 2019 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize Money

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka defeated Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4 in the final of the 2019 Australian Open on Saturday to top the women's bracket at Melbourne Park and double her tally of major titles.

Kvitova's loss was the first that either player had suffered in a Grand Slam final, having won two Wimbledon titles in both of her previous major final appearances.

Osaka defeated one of her idols in Serena Williams to clinch her maiden major at the 2018 U.S. Open, and the emotions were evident once more as a wide shot from Kvitova sealed the result:

Another Czech contender, No. 7 seed Karolina Pliskova, was ousted by Osaka in the semi-finals, the same stage American Danielle Collins reached before she fell to Kvitova 7-6 (2), 6-0.

Kathleen Elkins of CNBC.com reported the overall prize fund of $44.3 million for this year's Australian Open is 14 percent higher than it was in 2018, with Osaka taking home $2.9 million of that.

Prize-Money Breakdown

Champion: $2.9 million

Runner-Up: $1.45 million

Semi-Finalist: $652,418

Quarter-Finalist: $326,209

Round of 16: $184,379

Round of 32: $109,918

Round of 64: $74,460

Round of 128: $53,186

Via Kathleen Elkins of CNBC.com.

Women's tennis may be witnessing the emergence of a new superpower in Osaka, who has quickly made the step from Grand Slam also-ran to top-seed gladiator in a matter of months.

The Japanese was seeded fourth in Melbourne, 14 places higher than she was in New York in August, but Osaka proved her massive rise in profile hasn't been detrimental.

Still only 21, Osaka has also developed great mental toughness early on in her career and survived a mid-match comeback attempt from Kvitova, who was featuring in her first major final in almost five years.

More prizes are sure to follow if Osaka maintains the level of humility that defines her on and off the court:

Tennis writer Reem Abulleil noted Osaka will also become the world No. 1 for the first time in her career, among some other considerable achievements:

Saturday's final produced the 25th Australian Open women's champion in the Open Era and the 46th champion overall.

Kvitova can be pleased with her payday despite finishing second in Melbourne, although she'll take far more from the result, which fell a little more than two years after he hand was lacerated in a home invasion:

Serena Williams fell to Pliskova in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and is enduring her longest wait for a Grand Slam title since 2002. At 37, it's possible her win at the 2017 Australian Open may be the last time we see her come out atop a major.

Osaka emerged after Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki, all seeded higher than her, failed to reach the last eight. If she can remain fit and keep up her standards while those around continue to falter, we could see Osaka go on to establish the new regime herself.