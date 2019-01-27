Australian Open 2019: Men's Final TV, Live-Stream Replay Schedule

Getty Images/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic will face longtime rival Rafael Nadal in Sunday's 2019 Australian Open final, where he has the opportunity to win three consecutive Grand Slam titles for the third time in his career.

Victory at Rod Laver Arena would also see Djokovic, 31, clinch his seventh Australian Open crown and set a new record, surpassing Roger Federer and Roy Emerson's tallies of six.

Nadal, 32, is fighting to top this competition 10 years after winning it the first time, having since made three unsuccessful trips to the final (2012, 2014 and 2017). Djokovic, on the other hand, has won in all six of his final appearances in Melbourne.

Two titans of tennis will collide in what's sure to be a classic, with a rejuvenated Djokovic seeking to underline his world No. 1 status by ousting Nadal at the last hurdle.

Final Date: Sunday, January 27

Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT/3:30 a.m. ET/7:30 p.m. local

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Replay Schedule

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (U.S.), Eurosport Player (UK)

U.S. TV Info: ESPN (10 p.m. ET)

UK TV Info: Eurosport 1 (1:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. GMT)

Preview

A showdown between two stars as talented as these is worthy of an early wake-up call, as Djokovic and Nadal prepare to face one another for a 53rd time in their careers.

Nole obliterated Lucas Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final match, while Stefanos Tsitsipas gave Nadal slightly more of a challenge in his 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 defeat.

The pair have met in the final of a major on seven previous occasions (Nadal with four wins; Djokovic with three), but the most recent of those was at the 2014 French Open, which Nadal won.

Djokovic looked back fondly on his 2012 Australian Open final win over Nadal when speaking to Eurosport and said he hopes to repeat the result on Sunday:

That mighty contest lasted just short of six hours and broke a Grand Slam final record. It's widely regarded as one of the greatest matches of all time for good reason:

Nadal has one Australian Open title, but a record of three Grand Slam wins over the past two years bodes well for the Spaniard, who won none in the two years before that.

To begin 2019 by toppling the world No. 1 would bring some welcome spice to the pecking order just as Djokovic is starting to look omnipotent again, and he was back to his best in Thursday's win against Tsitsipas:

There were also fireworks when these two met in the final of the 2013 U.S. Open, which Nadal won in four sets:

The world No. 2 still eclipses Djokovic in overall Grand Slam titles, 17 to 14, but these past three major tournaments have shown the latter is back in full swing and in an imperious mood.

That being said, Djokovic will encounter a much greater test than those posed by Juan Martin del Potro or Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals last year, respectively. It's been a decade since Nadal last tasted silverware at Rod Laver Arena, but he's showing the form needed to break the drought on Sunday.