Australian Open 2019 Results: Women's Final Score and Men's Final Predictions

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka added to her U.S. Open title with another Grand Slam when she beat Petra Kvitova in three sets to win the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

Osaka survived a tiebreak to claim the first set before dropping the second. The 21-year-old then rallied brilliantly in the decider, staying strong on serve to seal the title, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4.

Osaka had overcome more than a few obstacles along the way:

Her victory completes a remarkable surge in form during the last year for the new women's No. 1:

Attention now turns to the men's final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. It's a matchup between the men's No. 1 and 2, with Djokovic holding sway in the rankings and also having history on his side, thanks to six previous Australian Open wins.

Nadal hasn't won the tournament since 2009, but he is the form player, having reached this final without losing a single set.

Djokovic Won't Make History

Victory on Sunday would take Djokovic on to a record seven Australian Open titles and one clear of Roger Federer's mark. However, the 31-year-old will be denied history by Nadal.

The Spaniard has been superb since the tournament began. One of the keys to his flawless progress to this final has been an increased speed and power on serve.

Nadal is also attacking shots more aggressively, with Craig O'Shannessy detailing in The Australian how Nadal is forcing and thriving in shorter rallies:

Moving ahead of the baseline to attack shots will put Djokovic on the back foot. While the latter's defences remain strong, the quicker pace of Nadal's play will eventually rattle Djokovic.

Upping the tempo of his play isn't the only reason to believe Nadal can take the title. He's also entering this match with an intimidating recent record in Grand Slam events:

History reveals Nadal doesn't falter in a final when he's been perfect getting there:

Nadal has hit a purple patch of form at the right time for this marquee final. That and the changes he's made to improve his game will be enough to deny Djokovic what would be a historic win.

Nadal's Fast Pace and Conditioning Means this Final Won't Go to 5 Sets

The 2012 epic between these two, won by Djokovic, went to five sets. There will be no repeat on Sunday, though, thanks to Nadal's ability to play faster, as well as the impressive conditioning he's displayed.

Not dropping a set along the way means Nadal has made quick work of his previous six opponents. As Sports Illustrated's Stanley Kay has pointed out, Nadal has also "only been pushed to a tiebreaker once."

By contrast, Djokovic was pushed to a fourth set by both Denis Shapovalov and Daniil Medvedev.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

There's also Nadal's ability to make a quick start to consider. While his stronger serve has overwhelmed opponents early, the Spaniard has also snatched points swiftly by playing closer to the net.

Fortunately for Nadal, the ploy has given Djokovic trouble before. In last year's Wimbledon semi-final, Nadal "approached the net 51 times and won 76 per cent of the points," according to Tristan Jung of Sports Illustrated.

While Djokovic ultimately won the Wimbledon meeting, another five-set marathon, Nadal is now playing in a way to ensure he can win this final in less time. Djokovic will take a set, but Nadal will go on to claim the title in four.