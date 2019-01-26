Naomi Osaka Beats Petra Kvitova to Win 2019 Australian Open Women's Final

Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka eventually outlasted Petra Kvitova to win a thrilling Australian Open final 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4 on Saturday.



After an even first set, Osaka was able to step up her game in a tiebreak and nudge ahead. She was then on the brink of victory in the second set, but Kvitova saved three match points and went on to win an absorbing stanza.

Despite that body blow, Osaka was able to steady herself, and after an early break in the decider, she was strong on serve and able to clinch the title.

This win for the 21-year-old makes it back-to-back Grand Slam successes, as she won her maiden major title at the U.S. Open in 2018. It also puts her top of the WTA rankings.

Awesome Osaka On Top of the World

In the opening exchanges of the contest, it was easy to see why both Osaka and Kvitova had made it to the final, as they each produced tennis of the highest quality.

Overall, both players were rock solid, and when their opponent did manage to conjure break points, the other would deliver in clutch moments across the net.

Per Eleanor Crooks of the Press Association, Osaka dug herself out of a hole in the seventh game and was able to push on:

At 6-5 down, Kvitova was able to save a couple of set points, and it felt like she had recaptured some momentum going into the tiebreak.

But it was the 21-year-old who was able to play the best tennis at this crucial point in the contest. She found a stunning backhand return to take control, then two sizzling winners to move into a more commanding position.

Here's a look at the return in question:

Eventually, an error from Kvitova was enough to see Osaka take the breaker and move to within touching distance of the title.

The competition's Twitter account noted the size of the challenge that was facing Kvitova at this point:

Tennis journalist Reem Abulleil provided the numbers to show just how well the Japanese played in the opening set:

At the start of the second stanza, it was Kvitova who played better, as she rediscovered a fizz in her forehand, moving 2-0 ahead in the set with the first break of the match.

Osaka responded exceptionally. She broke back at the first opportunity, and then after an emphatic hold of serve, she broke Kvitova to love, moving 3-2 in front.

There was still work for her to do, though, and Kvitova ended a run of four straight games for her opponent with a solid hold, making sure Osaka would have to work for the title.

The Czech then did brilliantly to save three match points and make her rival serve it out:

DAVID GRAY/Getty Images

For the first time, Osaka was a little tight, and some loose shots gave Kvitova a route back into the contest as she broke serve and then moved 6-5 ahead. The youngster then played a terrible game when serving to stay in the set and double-faulted to give Kvitova unlikely parity.

Tennis journalist Tumaini Carayol commented on the change in mood from Osaka, with Kvitova grabbing momentum going into the decider:

The manner in which Osaka lost the second set made her recovery all the more remarkable, as she took the initiative in the third with an early break. Kvitova continued to make life difficult, too, as she saved three break points to ensure she didn't fall 5-2 behind.

It meant Osaka was again presented with a chance to serve for the match. This time, she made no mistake,, moving 40-0 up and sealing her second Grand Slam with a huge serve.