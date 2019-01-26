NHL All-Star Game 2019: Full Rosters, TV Info, Live Stream and Predictions

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Give credit to the NHL for at least trying to make its All-Star Game a better and more competitive experience.

After years of watching its stars skate unimpeded and either score in double figures or approach that total, the NHL decided to shift to the same three-on-three format that is used to decide regular-season overtime games. The 2019 All-Star Game marks the fourth straight year that the NHL has taken that approach.

In the All-Star Game Saturday night in San Jose, California, the All-Stars from the Atlantic Division will take on their counterparts from the Metropolitan Division, and the Central Division All-Stars will battle those from the Pacific Division in 20-minute games.

The two winners will meet in the championship game, and the winning players on the team will split $1 million. Each team has nine skaters and two goalies.

The All-Star Game will be televised by NBC at 8 p.m. ET, and it marks the first time the game has been on network television in prime time since 1997. In addition to the NBC broadcast, the game can be live-streamed on fuboTV.

The Atlantic Division team features Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning. Slick Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres and hot-shooting David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins could also play a big role for this team.

The Metropolitan Division features New York Ranger goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who won the goalie event in Friday night's skills challenge.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones has the skills to make an excellent showing, while the key to the Metropolitan team is Sidney Crosby of the Penguins. He did not participate in the skills competition because of illness, but he could put on a show in the All-Star game if he is healthy enough to play.

The Central Division features superstar Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks, who has the skills and hand-eye coordination to thrill in the three-on-three competition.

Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche is the league's second-leading scorer and could be a breakout performer, while Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne will give this team a chance to win.

The Pacific Division features three members of the San Jose Sharks, and the fans in Northern California will give Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Erik Karlsson huge support.

This team also features Connor McDavid, who is widely acknowledged to be the best player in the sport. McDavid's teammate Leon Draisaitl has a chance to make a slew of plays with his accurate passing and hard shot.

Atlantic Division

All-Star appearances presented parenthetically.

F Jack Eichel, BUF (second)

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (third)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (third)

F Jeff Skinner, BUF (second)

F David Pastrnak, BOS (first)

F Steven Stamkos, TBL (sixth)

F John Tavares, TOR (sixth)

D Thomas Chabot, OTT (first)

D Keith Yandle, FLA (third)

G Jimmy Howard, DET (second)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (second)

Metropolitan Division

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (first)

F Cam Atkinson, CBJ (second)

F Mathew Barzal, NYI (first)

F Sidney Crosby, PIT (fourth)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (sixth)

F Kyle Palmieri, NJD (first)

D John Carlson, WSH (first)

D Seth Jones, CBJ (second)

D Kris Letang, PIT (fifth)

G Braden Holtby, WSH (fourth)

G Henrik Lundqvist, NYR (fifth)

Central Division

F Patrick Kane, CHI (eighth)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (third)

F Ryan O'Reilly, STL (second)

F Mikko Rantanen, COL (first)

F Mark Scheifele, WPG (first)

F Blake Wheeler, WPG (second)

F Gabriel Landeskog, COL (first)

D Miro Heiskanen, DAL (first)

D Roman Josi, NSH (second)

G Devan Dubnyk, MIN (third)

G Pekka Rinne, NSH (third)

Pacific Division

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (fifth)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (first)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (third)

F Joe Pavelski, SJS (third)

F Elias Pettersson, VAN (first)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (first)

D Brent Burns, SJS (sixth)

D Drew Doughty, LAK (fifth)

D Erik Karlsson, SJS (sixth)

G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK (fourth)

G John Gibson, ANA (second)

Predictions

We expect the Atlantic Division to have the edge over the Metropolitan in the semifinals as the stars from the Lightning should dominate. Auston Matthews and John Tavares should be in a position to entertain, while Pastrnak will flash his skills.

The Metropolitan Division does not appear to have enough scoring power, although if Crosby can play at near full strength and Lundqvist remains in top form, an upset is a possibility.

The Western Conference semifinal could be a stellar competition as both teams are loaded with star power. However, the hometown Sharks players will be motivated, and we expect big performances from Burns and Pavelski. It also seems unlikely that the Central can slow down McDavid or Johnny Gaudreau.

The Central will provide excellent competition thanks to Kane, Blake Wheeler and Roman Josi, but that team will fall just short.

Look for the Pacific to get the job done in the championship round over the Atlantic. It would not be a surprise if McDavid and Burns are the two best players on the ice.