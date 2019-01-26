NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2019: Results, Winners, Highlights and Reaction

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid and New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist were among the winners at the 2019 NHL All-Star skills competition at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Friday night.

It was a historic night in Northern California, as United States women's national team star Kendall Coyne became the first woman to compete in the showcase event. The 2018 Olympic gold medalist participated in the fastest-skater event.

Below is a list of the winner's from Saturday night's events as well as a recap of the action.

Fastest Skater: Connor McDavid (13.378 seconds)

The festivities kicked off with Coyne's historic appearance, and the USWNT star had a solid showing by posting a clean run of 14.346 seconds.

While Coyne and Co. gave good efforts, there was no dethroning the two-time defending champ.

McDavid captured his third consecutive crown with a time of 13.378 seconds.

That performance topped his 13.454 from a year ago, but it wasn't quite enough to surpass his personal best of 13.172 set back in 2017. Meanwhile, Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin's event record of 13.172 (2016) lasts at least one more year.

Sadly, fan favorite Gritty went home empty-handed:

Puck Control: Johnny Gaudreau (27.045 seconds)

Like the fastest-skater event, the puck control competition featured a repeat champion.

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane set the tone early by breezing through the course in a cool 28.611 seconds. And while it looked as though that time might hold up, there's a reason Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames was the reigning champ.

Gaudreau came through in the clutch to deny Kane the title by posting a time of 27.045 seconds:

That may not have topped his 24.65 seconds from a year ago, but it was enough to get the job done.

Save Streak: Henrik Lundqvist (12 consecutive saves)

Meanwhile, the goaltending competition featured the first new champion—and it's all because of King Henrik.

One year after recording 14 consecutive saves, Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury appeared to find a groove at one point:

And unfortunately for the three-time Stanley Cup champ, his streak ended at six on a goal he'd love to have back:

At that point, the high mark was eight, meaning Fleury had already been defeated by the time he skated off.

Ultimately, though, Lundqvist had the opportunity to show the world why he has a Vezina Trophy in his trophy case. King Henrik made a run at Fleury's record from a year ago before having to settle for "only" 12 consecutive saves against some of the top players in the world:

Add another bullet point to his resume.

Premier Passer: Leon Draisaitl (1:09.088)

Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers blew away the field in the premier passer competition, besting his top competitor, the Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho, by nearly 10 seconds.

How impressive was the 23-year-old's performance? Only two other players managed to beat the 90-second mark, and one competitor (Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche) needed more than two minutes to complete the course. In other words, Draisaitl made this challenging obstacle look like a piece of cake.

Hardest Shot: John Carlson (102.8 mph)

For the second consecutive year, a Washington Capital was the one to light up the radar gun the most.

Following in teammate Alexander Ovechkin's footsteps, John Carlson blew away the competition with a 102.8 mph slap shot. That's a shot that would even make Ovechkin, who won last year's event at 101.3 mph, do a double take.

Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks gave the hometown crowd reason to cheer, recording a 100.6 mph shot. Columbus Blue Jackets star Seth Jones (99.4 mph) challenged the century mark on his first attempt, but alas, only two players were able to hit triple digits.

Boston Bruins star Zdeno Chara didn't have much to sweat about this year, as his record of 108.8 (2012) was hardly challenged.

Shot Accuracy: David Pastrnak (11.309 seconds)

Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak put on quite the show with his accuracy, absolutely cruising through the five-target challenge.

His time of 11.309 seconds set the tone early and put pressure on the rest of the field to be nearly perfect. Nobody was able to keep up. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (12.693) finished more than a second behind the victor.

And while Auston Matthews (31.256) may have finished last in the competition, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain earned one of the biggest ovations as he paid tribute to current teammate Patrick Marleau, who spent 19 years in San Jose:

A fitting tribute in the Shark Tank.

