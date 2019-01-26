NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2019: Results, Winners, Highlights and Reaction

NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2019: Results, Winners, Highlights and ReactionJanuary 26, 2019
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid and New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist were among the winners at the 2019 NHL All-Star skills competition at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Friday night.
It was a historic night in Northern California, as United States women's national team star Kendall Coyne became the first woman to compete in the showcase event. The 2018 Olympic gold medalist participated in the fastest-skater event.
NHL @NHL
She's ready to go! @KendallCoyne is eyeing that fastest skater title. #NHLAllStar https://t.co/lymz0kWWc2
Below is a list of the winner's from Saturday night's events as well as a recap of the action.
Fastest Skater: Connor McDavid (13.378 seconds)
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
For a third straight year, @cmcdavid97 is the NHL's Fastest Skater. #NHLAllStar 2019 - 13.378 2018 - 13.454 2017 - 13.02 https://t.co/d0d2XksfeI
The festivities kicked off with Coyne's historic appearance, and the USWNT star had a solid showing by posting a clean run of 14.346 seconds.
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
Olympic Gold Medalist @KendallCoyne kicked off the Fastest Skater competition in style! https://t.co/4Ug3dpsuja
While Coyne and Co. gave good efforts, there was no dethroning the two-time defending champ.
McDavid captured his third consecutive crown with a time of 13.378 seconds.
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
3 STRAIGHT YEARS for Connor McCheetah! He is the 2019 Fastest Skater! @cmcdavid97 #NHLAllStar #HiTechHockey https://t.co/204YT60QiT
That performance topped his 13.454 from a year ago, but it wasn't quite enough to surpass his personal best of 13.172 set back in 2017. Meanwhile, Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin's event record of 13.172 (2016) lasts at least one more year.
Sadly, fan favorite Gritty went home empty-handed:
Puck Control: Johnny Gaudreau (27.045 seconds)
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Another repeat champ: @johngaudreau03 wins his second straight Gatorade NHL Puck Control event with a time of 27.045. The @NHLFlames forward claimed the title with a time of 24.650 in 2018. #NHLAllStar https://t.co/57XZbYGwj4
Like the fastest-skater event, the puck control competition featured a repeat champion.
Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane set the tone early by breezing through the course in a cool 28.611 seconds. And while it looked as though that time might hold up, there's a reason Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames was the reigning champ.
Gaudreau came through in the clutch to deny Kane the title by posting a time of 27.045 seconds:
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
Johnny Hockey, more like Johnny HANDS. @johngaudreau03 is the 2019 Puck Control winner. #NHLAllStar #HiTechHockey Watch the skills comp here: https://t.co/YOSW8hsoOO https://t.co/POtSIWxjsU
That may not have topped his 24.65 seconds from a year ago, but it was enough to get the job done.
Save Streak: Henrik Lundqvist (12 consecutive saves)
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
The Ticketmaster NHL Save Streak has crowned a new winner! @HLundqvist30 wins the event with 12 consecutive saves. #NHLAllStar https://t.co/X1C3R9sxWr
Meanwhile, the goaltending competition featured the first new champion—and it's all because of King Henrik.
One year after recording 14 consecutive saves, Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury appeared to find a groove at one point:
And unfortunately for the three-time Stanley Cup champ, his streak ended at six on a goal he'd love to have back:
At that point, the high mark was eight, meaning Fleury had already been defeated by the time he skated off.
Ultimately, though, Lundqvist had the opportunity to show the world why he has a Vezina Trophy in his trophy case. King Henrik made a run at Fleury's record from a year ago before having to settle for "only" 12 consecutive saves against some of the top players in the world:
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
When you win the 2019 Save Streak competition! 12 straight saves for @HLundqvist30. Catch the Skills competition here: https://t.co/YOSW8hsoOO https://t.co/llxUrhvXDG
Add another bullet point to his resume.
Premier Passer: Leon Draisaitl (1:09.088)
Edmonton Oilers @EdmontonOilers
Drai, those dishes! 🤤 #NHLAllStar #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/iPvB7JNxg6
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
The Premier Passer competition winner! LEON! #HiTechHockey @NBCSN has all your #NHLAllStar skills competition coverage. Or stream it here: https://t.co/YOSW8hsoOO https://t.co/2qUUHjpl6V
Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers blew away the field in the premier passer competition, besting his top competitor, the Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho, by nearly 10 seconds.
How impressive was the 23-year-old's performance? Only two other players managed to beat the 90-second mark, and one competitor (Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche) needed more than two minutes to complete the course. In other words, Draisaitl made this challenging obstacle look like a piece of cake.
Hardest Shot: John Carlson (102.8 mph)
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
Johnny Rocket! @JohnCarlson74 is the 2019 Hardest Shot winner. https://t.co/EmYVe4gOfP
For the second consecutive year, a Washington Capital was the one to light up the radar gun the most.
Following in teammate Alexander Ovechkin's footsteps, John Carlson blew away the competition with a 102.8 mph slap shot. That's a shot that would even make Ovechkin, who won last year's event at 101.3 mph, do a double take.
Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks gave the hometown crowd reason to cheer, recording a 100.6 mph shot. Columbus Blue Jackets star Seth Jones (99.4 mph) challenged the century mark on his first attempt, but alas, only two players were able to hit triple digits.
Boston Bruins star Zdeno Chara didn't have much to sweat about this year, as his record of 108.8 (2012) was hardly challenged.
Shot Accuracy: David Pastrnak (11.309 seconds)
Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak put on quite the show with his accuracy, absolutely cruising through the five-target challenge.
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
Winner Winner PASTA Dinner! 🍝 @pastrnak96 is the 2019 Accuracy Shooting winner. #HiTechHockey #NHLAllStar https://t.co/CHB9ZQwzch
His time of 11.309 seconds set the tone early and put pressure on the rest of the field to be nearly perfect. Nobody was able to keep up. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (12.693) finished more than a second behind the victor.
And while Auston Matthews (31.256) may have finished last in the competition, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain earned one of the biggest ovations as he paid tribute to current teammate Patrick Marleau, who spent 19 years in San Jose:
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
A very cool moment from @AM34, honoring his current teammate and long-time @SanJoseSharks, Patrick Marleau! https://t.co/SKr1bIE7Kz
A fitting tribute in the Shark Tank.
