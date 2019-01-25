Philip Rivers Says He Has 'Year by Year' Mentality in Regard to NFL Future

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 25, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers spoke on Hardwick & Richards on XTRA 1360 San Diego Friday and said his mentality at this stage of his career is "year to year."

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk provided a transcription of the comments: "We've had no conversations in that regard. I think when you get to this point—I've got a year left [on his deal]—I think it's truly year by year is my mentality. I think I've got a handful left."

The conversations are in reference to comments Bolts general manager Tom Telesco made to reporters on January 17.

Via Eric D. Williams of ESPN, the GM said the following: "I can tell you he's not going anywhere, so he's going to be here. We'll talk at the right point, as far as the moves we need to make in the offseason, the resources we have and how it all fits in. But yeah, he's not going anywhere."

The 37-year-old Rivers has played 15 NFL seasons. The ex-North Carolina State star's latest campaign was arguably one of the best of his entire career, as he threw for 32 touchdowns and completed 68.3 percent of his passes. The Chargers finished 12-4 and reached the AFC divisional round.

Per Over the Cap, Rivers has one year left on his deal, but seeing him head elsewhere is unlikely given his performance and the team's desire to keep him in Los Angeles.

The question is when he decides to retire.

If Rivers is hypothetically looking to ride out his career until his skill set takes a notable dip, then that may take a while. Per Football Outsiders, Rivers ranked third in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) and DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) last season. Football Outsiders also ranked the Bolts' offense third-best in the league and second in the passing attack.

Furthermore, the Chargers look like they'll be playoff contenders for the next couple years thanks to their solid core. If Rivers sticks around, he should have a few chances at making a Super Bowl, which has eluded the organization for 24 seasons.

Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram make up a fearsome pass-rushing duo, and cornerback Desmond King II was one of the best rookies in the game last season. On offense, the Chargers have no shortage of skill-position between wideout Keenan Allen, running back Melvin Gordon and others.

Rivers has also enjoyed good health and started every game for the Chargers since 2006.

Ultimately, Rivers did say that he thinks he's "got a handful [of years] left," so the 37-year-old could be sticking around into the 2020s.  

Related

    Brady: 'You Think I Play This S--t to Go to Pro Bowls?'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady: 'You Think I Play This S--t to Go to Pro Bowls?'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Moments from Chargers in Pro Bowl Practices

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Best Moments from Chargers in Pro Bowl Practices

    Gavino Borquez
    via Chargers Wire

    James Wears GoPro During Pro Bowl Practcie

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    James Wears GoPro During Pro Bowl Practcie

    KP
    via Chargers Wire

    Robey-Coleman Fined $26,739 for Controversial Hit in NFC Title Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Robey-Coleman Fined $26,739 for Controversial Hit in NFC Title Game

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report