Philip Rivers Says He Has 'Year by Year' Mentality in Regard to NFL Future

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers spoke on Hardwick & Richards on XTRA 1360 San Diego Friday and said his mentality at this stage of his career is "year to year."

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk provided a transcription of the comments: "We've had no conversations in that regard. I think when you get to this point—I've got a year left [on his deal]—I think it's truly year by year is my mentality. I think I've got a handful left."

The conversations are in reference to comments Bolts general manager Tom Telesco made to reporters on January 17.

Via Eric D. Williams of ESPN, the GM said the following: "I can tell you he's not going anywhere, so he's going to be here. We'll talk at the right point, as far as the moves we need to make in the offseason, the resources we have and how it all fits in. But yeah, he's not going anywhere."

The 37-year-old Rivers has played 15 NFL seasons. The ex-North Carolina State star's latest campaign was arguably one of the best of his entire career, as he threw for 32 touchdowns and completed 68.3 percent of his passes. The Chargers finished 12-4 and reached the AFC divisional round.

Per Over the Cap, Rivers has one year left on his deal, but seeing him head elsewhere is unlikely given his performance and the team's desire to keep him in Los Angeles.

The question is when he decides to retire.

If Rivers is hypothetically looking to ride out his career until his skill set takes a notable dip, then that may take a while. Per Football Outsiders, Rivers ranked third in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) and DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) last season. Football Outsiders also ranked the Bolts' offense third-best in the league and second in the passing attack.

Furthermore, the Chargers look like they'll be playoff contenders for the next couple years thanks to their solid core. If Rivers sticks around, he should have a few chances at making a Super Bowl, which has eluded the organization for 24 seasons.

Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram make up a fearsome pass-rushing duo, and cornerback Desmond King II was one of the best rookies in the game last season. On offense, the Chargers have no shortage of skill-position between wideout Keenan Allen, running back Melvin Gordon and others.

Rivers has also enjoyed good health and started every game for the Chargers since 2006.

Ultimately, Rivers did say that he thinks he's "got a handful [of years] left," so the 37-year-old could be sticking around into the 2020s.