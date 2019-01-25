Cowboys Rumors: Kellen Moore Expected to Be Named Offensive Coordinator

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly expected to promote quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, an official decision has not been made, but signs point toward Moore replacing Scott Linehan following his firing.

Rapoport added that former Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna is expected to replace Moore as quarterbacks coach, while tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier will have "more influence" and head coach Jason Garrett will have no play-calling responsibility.

Despite winning the NFC East with a 10-6 record and winning a home playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks this season, the Cowboys struggled offensively.

Under Linehan, Dallas ranked 22nd in the NFL in both total yardage and points scored.

Ezekiel Elliott led the Cowboys to a 10th-place finish in rushing, but Dallas was only 23rd in passing yardage with quarterback Dak Prescott at the helm.

The 29-year-old Moore spent six seasons in the NFL as a backup quarterback with the Detroit Lions and Cowboys after a standout collegiate career at Boise State.

Moore was named the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach upon retiring in 2018, and getting elevated to offensive coordinator after just one year of coaching would mark a meteoric rise for the three-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year.

While Linehan is out of the picture, it is fair to wonder if Moore will bring a heavy Linehan influence to the offense since Linehan was Moore's offensive coordinator with both the Lions and Cowboys.

Moore would have the benefit of one of the NFL's top running backs in Elliott and a talented dual-threat quarterback in Prescott.

While Prescott has struggled to return to the level he displayed in 2016 en route to being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year as well as a Pro Bowler, he was noticeably better this season after Dallas acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders.

If the Cowboys can surround Prescott with additional weapons entering the 2019 season, the pieces will be in place for both him and Moore to thrive in their respective roles.