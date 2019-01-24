Senior Bowl Notebook: Under-the-Radar Wide Receivers Emerge in Mobile

0 of 10

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Every year at the Senior Bowl, there are three types of players.

There are the early-round picks just looking to solidify their stock. The unknown small-school players just looking to make a name for themselves.

And a massive group of lesser-known names you might not recognize from schools you do in-between.

At the wide receiver position at least, those last two groups made more than a little hay in 2019.

Quite possibly the best player in this week's practice sessions overall was a wideout from a third-tier SEC school. The wideout who helped himself the most on the North squad was much lower on draft boards heading into this week, despite wearing one of the most readily identifiable helmets in the college game.

And one of the week's most electrifying players was a tiny pass-catcher from an even tinier school.

Now, not all of the players who helped (or hurt) their draft stock this week were wide receivers. There were edge-rushers and defensive backs, offensive linemen and tight ends.

And of course, everything any quarterback does is instantly analyzed to within an inch of its life.

But it's with that trio of standout wideouts that we'll begin our look at the third (and final) day of practices at the 2019 Senior Bowl.