Fantasy Football 2019: Daily Fantasy Advice for Pro Bowl Game

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

For daily fantasy players who like to play the Pro Bowl, the strategy over the years has become pretty well established: The majority of your budget should be spent on tight ends and wide receivers, any running back you play better be a viable factor in the passing game and there's no need to spend big, or at all, on quarterbacks.

Let's break them down one by one.

The first two rules are pretty simple. Pro Bowls tend to be wide open, loosey-goosey affairs, and as such, teams mostly throw the ball. That puts an added emphasis on tight ends, wideouts and pass-catching running backs, and those players should be prioritized as such.

Tight ends hold extra value, however, since teams have to keep a tight end on the field and only four in total will play in the game. That makes both George Kittle and Eric Ebron excellent options.

Ebron, in particular, is intriguing because he's an excellent red-zone threat (13 touchdowns this season) and he'll likely get the opportunity to play some of the game with Andrew Luck. Ebron will also come cheaper than Kittle, making him excellent value, though you could also nab both players and should get great value from each.

At wideout, focus on guys who are deep threats or red-zone options. Tyreek Hill is going to cost you big bucks, but given his game-breaking ability, he'll be worth it. You just know that if he's in the game with Patrick Mahomes, the pair will try to hook up on a few downfield bombs.

Frankly, if the AFC doesn't try to get Hill free down the field at least three or four times, it's a disservice to the fans. He should be your MVP pick.

Mike Evans is another intriguing option at wideout, namely because he's both a deep threat and a red-zone target. But you can't go wrong with any wideouts and should have at least three on your team. Hill, Evans and JuJu Smith-Schuster are the recommended trio for their big-play potential.

If you're going to go with a running back, your best bets are Saquon Barkley (91 receptions this year) or Alvin Kamara (81 receptions), both excellent receiving options. Don't expect much from the rushing attacks, however, as teams generally don't run the ball as much as they throw it in the Pro Bowl.

Last year's Pro Bowl, for instance, featured 31 run plays and 80 pass plays from the two teams. Last year's leading rusher was Mark Ingram, with a whopping 21 yards on five carries. Don't bother with running backs.

You probably don't need to bother with quarterbacks, either, since each team will give three players significant time in the game. Last year, only two quarterbacks exceeded 100 passing yards (Alex Smith and Derek Carr) and only three quarterbacks threw touchdown passes (the aforementioned duo and Drew Brees).

Tight ends, meanwhile, were the stars on both sides. Kyle Rudolph's seven receptions for 70 yards made him the incredibly valuable for the NFC, while Delanie Walker reeled in two touchdown receptions.

Perhaps this year's edition will be more explosive than last year's 24-23 showdown. But players like Kittle, Ebron and Hill should absolutely be in your lineup. From there, trust your gut.

But remember that running backs are likely a poor investment, that you'll get equal value across the board at quarterback despite varying prices and that wide receivers and tight ends have the highest upside.