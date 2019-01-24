Derek Carr Asks UFC's Dana White for Fight with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is looking to challenge First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman to a fight, and he wants help from UFC president Dana White to make it happen.

Carr reached out to White with the unique request after he was criticized in a First Take segment:

Here's a look at some of the quarterback's other comments on the matter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.