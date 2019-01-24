Derek Carr Asks UFC's Dana White for Fight with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman

Derek Carr Asks UFC's Dana White for Fight with Stephen A. Smith, Max KellermanJanuary 24, 2019
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is looking to challenge First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman to a fight, and he wants help from UFC president Dana White to make it happen.
Carr reached out to White with the unique request after he was criticized in a First Take segment:
Derek Carr @derekcarrqb
@ufc @danawhite hey how do I challenge a couple of these clowns on tv to a fight? I think we should start a business together. Where pro athletes can challenge some of these people to an octagon fight until they give us an answer.... You don’t know me... stop lying.
Here's a look at some of the quarterback's other comments on the matter:
uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM
So @derekcarrqb wants to fight @stephenasmith and @maxkellerman after they were critical of Carr on First Take. https://t.co/hhb7G5K7CX
