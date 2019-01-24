Derek Carr Asks UFC's Dana White for Fight with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2019

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr speaks to reporters during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is looking to challenge First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman to a fight, and he wants help from UFC president Dana White to make it happen.

Carr reached out to White with the unique request after he was criticized in a First Take segment:

Here's a look at some of the quarterback's other comments on the matter:

                 

