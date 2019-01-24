Ex-Redskins Safety D.J. Swearinger Rips Jay Gruden: He 'Will Never Win Big'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former Washington safety D.J. Swearinger took a shot at Redskins head coach Jay Gruden on social media Wednesday.

As seen in the following screenshot of his comment by uStadium, Swearinger told a Washington fan that the team "will never win big" with Gruden at the helm:

The Redskins released Swearinger this season following a Week 16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

