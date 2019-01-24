Ex-Redskins Safety D.J. Swearinger Rips Jay Gruden: He 'Will Never Win Big'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 28: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) D.J. Swearinger #36 of the Washington Redskins in action against the New York Giants on October 28, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Redskins defeated the Giants 20-13. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former Washington safety D.J. Swearinger took a shot at Redskins head coach Jay Gruden on social media Wednesday.

As seen in the following screenshot of his comment by uStadium, Swearinger told a Washington fan that the team "will never win big" with Gruden at the helm:

The Redskins released Swearinger this season following a Week 16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

       

