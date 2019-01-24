Australian Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Advances to Final in Thursday's Play

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal reached his 25th Grand Slam final after he beat 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in the semi-finals of the 2019 Australian Open on Thursday.

Naomi Osaka will take on Petra Kvitova in the women's final as she goes for a second consecutive Grand Slam triumph.

The U.S. Open champion beat seventh seed Karolina Pliskova in three sets on Rod Laver Arena after Kvitova's 7-6 (2), 6-0 win over unseeded Danielle Collins in the first women's semi-final on Thursday.

Men's Singles Results

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. (14) Stefanos Tsitsipas: 6-2, 6-4, 6-0

Women's Singles Results

(8) Petra Kvitova bt. Danielle Collins: 7-6 (2), 6-0

(4) Naomi Osaka bt. (7) Karolina Pliskova: 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Full results and draws can be found at the Australian Open's official website.

Nadal has been largely flawless the last two weeks in Melbourne, and he continued his spectacular form against Tsitsipas.

The Greek youngster had stunned Roger Federer in the fourth round. But another giant-killing was not on the cards on Thursday.

Two breaks of serve in the opening set saw Nadal take control early on, and he took the second after breaking for 5-4 having worn down an improved Tsitsipas.

The world No. 2 was simply relentless, only offering his opponent a first break-point opportunity when he served for the match at 5-0 ahead in the third.

Nadal duly saved it and sealed the win in one hour, 46 minutes:

Pliskova showed plenty of grit against Osaka, but she was eventually edged out by the superb Japanese player.

Osaka won the opener comfortably with two breaks of serve before the Czech bounced back to force a decider.

In a tight third, it was all about the fourth seed's opportunism. Osaka took the only break point she earned on Pliskova's serve, while the 26-year-old missed out on four opportunities.

Saturday's final against Kvitova will be a huge occasion for both players, with the world No. 1 spot also on the line:

It will be Kvitova's first Grand Slam final since Wimbledon in 2014, and it marks a stunning comeback to the top of the sport after she was injured defending herself in a knife attack in 2016.

She suffered serious injuries to her left playing hand that could have ended her career:

However, she has battled back and made it to the final in Melbourne without dropping a set.

Thursday's clash with Collins was her longest match of the tournament so far as she spent 94 minutes on court.

But after prevailing in the tiebreak after a tight opener, Kvitova blew her American opponent away to set up a chance to win a third Grand Slam title.