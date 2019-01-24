Australian Open 2019: Thursday Replay TV Schedule, Live-Stream Guide

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal produced a near-flawless performance to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 on Thursday and book himself a spot in the 2019 Australian Open final.

The 20-year-old Greek had stunned defending champion Roger Federer on his way to the last four, but he could not get close to Nadal in one hour, 46 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Petra Kvitova advanced to the women's singles final with another confident display as she beat unseeded Danielle Collins 7-6 (2), 6-0.

The Czech eighth seed will face Naomi Osaka after the U.S. Open champion edged Karolina Pliskova in three sets.

Men's Singles Results

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. (14) Stefanos Tsitsipas: 6-2, 6-4, 6-0

Women's Singles Results

(8) Petra Kvitova bt. Danielle Collins: 7-6 (2), 6-0

(4) Naomi Osaka bt. (7) Karolina Pliskova: 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Nadal, 32, has enjoyed one of the greatest tennis careers of all time, winning 17 Grand Slam titles, including a record-breaking 11 French Opens.

He, Federer and Novak Djokovic have propelled tennis into a new stratosphere over the last decade.

But the Spaniard is arguably now playing the best tennis of his life:

One of his most noticeable improvements is on serve, where he now wins more free points than ever.

Nadal gave up just a single break point in the entire match against Tsitsipas when he was serving for the match at 5-0 ahead in the third set.

His opponent produced some moments of brilliance, but Tsitsipas simply could not live with Nadal's power, consistency and variation.

It has been remarkably plain sailing for Nadal up to now, and he is arguably favourite to triumph in the final even if he meets Djokovic rather than Lucas Pouille:

Kvitova has also enjoyed serene progress at the 2019 Australian Open.

Before Thursday, she had spent no longer than 69 minutes on court in a match.

It took the 28-year-old one hour, 34 minutes to get past Collins.

A tight opening set saw the pair exchange a break apiece before a dominant Kvitova prevailed in the tiebreak.

The world No. 6 then eased to victory with three breaks and 13 winners in the second to advance to her first Grand Slam final since Wimbledon 2014:

Before last year's U.S. Open, Osaka had never made it past the fourth round at a Grand Slam.

The 21-year-old is now on the verge of becoming a two-time Grand Slam winner and world No. 1:

Pliskova proved a tough opponent on Thursday as the pair went head-to-head for one hour, 53 minutes.

Japan's Osaka was the deserved winner in the end, though. She powered through with 15 aces, and she had 56 winners to Pliskova's 20.