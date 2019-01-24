Rafael Nadal Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, Advances to 2019 Australian Open Final

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2019

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after a point against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles semi-final match on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2019. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)
SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal sealed his spot in the 2019 Australian Open final as he beat 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 on Thursday.

As has been the case for much of the tournament, Nadal was immaculate on serve. He offered up just a single break-point opportunity for Tsitsipas in the whole match, and that pressure told as the Greek youngster had to work hard to hold his own.

Tsitsipas did not play poorly, and he showed again he is arguably the most exciting young player in the men's game.

But he was outplayed by Nadal, who won in one hour, 46 minutes to set up a final clash with either Novak Djokovic or Lucas Pouille.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open final

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open final

    CNN
    via CNN

    Stefanos Tsitsipas v Rafael Nadal: Australian Open semi-final – live!

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Stefanos Tsitsipas v Rafael Nadal: Australian Open semi-final – live!

    Katy Murrells
    via the Guardian

    Impressive Osaka holds off Pliskova comeback to make final

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Impressive Osaka holds off Pliskova comeback to make final

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Osaka Secures Aus Open Final Spot vs. Kvitova

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Osaka Secures Aus Open Final Spot vs. Kvitova

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report