Rafael Nadal Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, Advances to 2019 Australian Open Final

Rafael Nadal sealed his spot in the 2019 Australian Open final as he beat 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 on Thursday.

As has been the case for much of the tournament, Nadal was immaculate on serve. He offered up just a single break-point opportunity for Tsitsipas in the whole match, and that pressure told as the Greek youngster had to work hard to hold his own.

Tsitsipas did not play poorly, and he showed again he is arguably the most exciting young player in the men's game.

But he was outplayed by Nadal, who won in one hour, 46 minutes to set up a final clash with either Novak Djokovic or Lucas Pouille.

