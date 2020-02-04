Joc Pederson Reportedly Traded to Angels; Dodgers Get Luis Rengifo

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a two run RBI double by teammate Kike Hernandez #14 during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the NLDS against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 06, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly agreed to trade outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Pederson, 27, spent his first six MLB seasons in Dodger blue. He hit .249/.339/.538 with 36 home runs and 74 runs batted in last year, with the Dodgers using him at all three outfield spots. It was a marked improvement from his disappointing 2017, during which he set career lows in nearly every major category.

The Angels will hope Pederson is able to ascend even higher in a new environment. He came up as one of the highest-touted prospects in recent Dodgers memory, making the All-Star Game as a rookie and looking like a middle-of-the-order power bat for years to come.

That power emerged in 2019, highlighted by a career-high .538 slugging percentage.

Rengifo, 22, had seven home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .238 in 106 games for the Angels last season. The shortstop was ranked as the Angels' 10th-best prospect in the 2018 season before getting the call-up one year later.

Related

    Dodgers deal Pederson to Angels (report)

    Los Angeles Angels logo
    Los Angeles Angels

    Dodgers deal Pederson to Angels (report)

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Report: Betts Traded to Dodgers 🚨

    Red Sox to trade former MVP Mookie Betts to Dodgers in blockbuster deal involving David Price

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Betts Traded to Dodgers 🚨

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Steve Cohen’s Bid to Buy Mets Is on 'Life Support'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Steve Cohen’s Bid to Buy Mets Is on 'Life Support'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Steve Cohen Backing Out of Deal to Become Mets’ Majority Owner?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Is Steve Cohen Backing Out of Deal to Become Mets’ Majority Owner?

    nj
    via nj