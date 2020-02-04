Joc Pederson Reportedly Traded to Angels; Dodgers Get Luis Rengifo

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly agreed to trade outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Pederson, 27, spent his first six MLB seasons in Dodger blue. He hit .249/.339/.538 with 36 home runs and 74 runs batted in last year, with the Dodgers using him at all three outfield spots. It was a marked improvement from his disappointing 2017, during which he set career lows in nearly every major category.

The Angels will hope Pederson is able to ascend even higher in a new environment. He came up as one of the highest-touted prospects in recent Dodgers memory, making the All-Star Game as a rookie and looking like a middle-of-the-order power bat for years to come.

That power emerged in 2019, highlighted by a career-high .538 slugging percentage.

Rengifo, 22, had seven home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .238 in 106 games for the Angels last season. The shortstop was ranked as the Angels' 10th-best prospect in the 2018 season before getting the call-up one year later.