'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show' Episode 21 Featuring Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJanuary 24, 2019

  1. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  2. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  3. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  4. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  5. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  6. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  7. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  8. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  9. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  10. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  11. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  12. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  13. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  14. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  15. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  16. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  17. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  18. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  19. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  20. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

Right Arrow Icon

The 21st episode of Simms & Lefkoe: The Show is here. Simms and Lefkoe are joined by Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco.

Watch Simms & Lefkoe: The Show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

