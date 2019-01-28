MLB Offseason: 1 Bold Prediction for Each Top Free Agent, Trade Target

0 of 8

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Since Major League Baseball's hot-stove season has slowed to a crawl in the final run-up to spring training, we might as well use our imaginations.

We've made one bold prediction for each of the top four free-agent and trade targets remaining on the offseason market. And if we do say so ourselves, the emphasis really is on "bold." We've imagined a mix of contracts and final destinations that would defy expectations.

Are any of these likely to pan out? Probably not, no. But they're rooted in enough plausibility for even Lloyd Christmas to admit there's a chance.

We'll start with the free agents.