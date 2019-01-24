Senior Bowl 2019: Rosters, Top Prospects for College All-Star Game

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Senior Bowl is one of the key tools when it comes to evaluating players for the 2019 NFL Draft.

When the top seniors get together to play against each other, it can be one of the most vaulable tools as teams prepare for their offseason work.

Top players in the country may perform against a variety of opponents in the regular season, both good and bad. However, the Senior Bowl is a more controlled environment as the top seniors are playing against each other and being coached by NFL professionals.

Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders coaching staff will lead the North team, while Kyle Shanahan and his San Francisco coaching staff will lead the South team.

The only negative is that many of the top players in the draft are underclassmen who aren't invited to the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by the NFL Network.

Here's a look at the rosters for both teams, along with a more detailed look at five of the top senior quarterbacks and four other non-quarterbacks playing in the game.

QB Drew Lock, Missouri

Lock is a big man at 6'3" and 228 pounds with a powerful arm, and he accuracy to go along with his strength. The 2018 season marked the first time that Lock played in a pro-style offense, and he struggled to a degree when it came to reading defenses and getting rid of the ball quickly.

However, there's no doubt that he has the physical skills to play at a high level when he gets to the NFL. Lock completed 275 of 437 passes for 3,498 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He threw for 3,964 yards with a 44-13 TD-interception ratio in 2017.

He has performed at a high level at Senior Bowl practice sessions.

QB Daniel Jones, Duke

Jones has a lot of skill and a lot of training as he prepares for the Senior Bowl. He learned quite a bit under Duke head coach David Cutcliffe, and he also had some private tutoring from the Manning family. He also has the kind of size at 6'5" and 220 pounds that scouts like.

Jones is a good athlete who can get away from the pass rush, and once he gets underway he has excellent speed and can get away from the pursuit. He has a good arm but not overpowering. He also has a longer and slower delivery than some scouts like.

Jones showed significant improvement from 2017 through 2018, as his completion percentage went from 56.7 to 60.5 percent. He had a 14-11 TD-interception ratio in 2017, and shot up the ladder with 22-9 ratio in 2018

QB Trace McSorley, Penn State

McSorley is on the small side for an NFL quarterback prospect at 6'0" and 198 pounds, but he has plenty of toughness as he can take the hit and come back for more. McSorley has a strong enough arm, but he doesn't always put the ball in the tightest spots.

McSorley is almost certainly a prospect for the third day of the draft. He completed 192 of 361 passes for 2,530 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Nittany Lions last year. He put better numbers on the board in 2017 when he threw for 3,570 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but he was playing with Saquon Barkley, who commanded the attention of opposing defenses.

QB Will Grier, West Virginia

Grier can make all the throws and that should make him an excellent prospect at the next level. He throws the long ball with power, the medium-range throw with excellent accuracy and the short pass with touch.

Grier has decent size at 6'2" and 221 pounds, but scouts would like to see bigger men at the position. Grier has the athleticism to get away from the first wave of the rush and buy time, allowing his receivers to get open.

Grier had two excellent statistical years with the Mountaineers after transferring to West Virginia from Florida. Grier completed 266 of 397 passes for 3,864 yards with 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State

Minshew played in a passer-friendly system at Washington State, and he had some monster games for the Cougars. Minshew is a demonstrative leader who played with a lot of confidence and his teammates clearly believe that he is capable of leading them to victory under nearly all circumstances.

The 6'2, 220-pound Minshew often saw his receivers break wide open by a significant distance, and that means there are questions about his accuracy. When a quarterback can throw to a wideout who is three yards open or more, it's a much easier throw.

Minshew completed 468 of 662 passes for 4,776 yards with 38 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season.

Some of the top non-quarterbacks playing in the Senior Bowl include defensive end Montez Sweat of Mississippi State, wide receiver Anthony Johnson of Buffalo, offensive guard Beau Benzschawel of Wisconsin, and linebacker Te'Von Coney of Notre Dame.