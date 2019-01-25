Best NFL Team Matches for Senior Bowl Week Standouts

0 of 8

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2019 Senior Bowl is the first major stop on the journey to the 2019 NFL draft.

For all but two Super Bowl-bound teams, the main focus of the offseason right now is the event which provides a chance to see some of the nation's top prospects in an all-star environment. As always, the game itself Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium will draw plenty of headlines, but the practices and interviews the week before have the greatest influence on the prospect stock market.

Perhaps this year more so than ever, teams, media and fans alike have an ever-expanding amount of data at their fingertips, such as which receivers ran the fastest on a miles-per-hour scale.

A year ago, heavyweight names like Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Marcus Davenport made some major headway through the combination of measurements, practices, drills and the mandatory game to top it all off.

This year, a defensive-minded draft class had some major representatives, though they couldn't wrest attention away from a close quarterback class attempting to create separation.

These are the names who made the biggest splash during Senior Bowl week, as well as some potential pro fits for their skill sets.