Greg Schiano Reportedly Likely to Join Patriots in 'Top Defensive Role'

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Former Ohio State defensive coordinator and associate head coach Greg Schiano is reportedly likely to join the New England Patriots for the 2019 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer, Schiano is exploring his NFL options and is expected to serve in a "top defensive role" with the Pats.

Making the move to New England would make sense on multiple levels for Schiano due to upheaval in the Buckeyes' and Patriots' coaching ranks.

Following the retirement of Urban Meyer, Ryan Day took over as the full-time head coach at OSU, which led to Schiano's departure and the installation of Greg Mattison and Jeff Hafley as co-defensive coordinators.

As for the Pats, current defensive play-caller Brian Flores is reportedly expected to take the Miami Dolphins' head coaching job after the Super Bowl.

There were reports last year that Schiano was set to join the Patriots as the replacement for former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who left to become the Detroit Lions head coach, but Schiano stayed at Ohio State instead.

Schiano served as the head coach at Rutgers from 2001 through 2011, during which time he went 68-67. He also led the Scarlet Knights to a bowl berth in six of his final seven seasons with the program, winning five of them.

That performance led to a two-year stint as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he went just 11-21 before getting fired.

Schiano then served as Ohio State's defensive coordinator for three seasons from 2016 through 2018, but it was nearly interrupted when he accepted an offer to become the head coach at the University of Tennessee, only for it to be rescinded due to fan disapproval.

There is a strong link between Schiano and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick since the Pats had a penchant for drafting players coached by Schiano at Rutgers.

Former Rutgers defensive backs Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon are all members of the Patriots.

Bringing in their former head coach to call defensive plays may be the most seamless transition available to Belichick if Flores leaves to lead the Dolphins.