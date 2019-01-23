NFL Rumors: Steve Spagnuolo Favored to Replace Bob Sutton as Chiefs DC

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

New York Giants head coach Steve Spagnuolo during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 23-0. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs could move quickly on hiring a new defensive coordinator, as Steve Spagnuolo is reportedly the leading candidate for the job. 

Per ESPN's Adam SchefterSpagnuolo, who previously worked with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the Philadelphia Eagles staff, is considered the favorite.

Kansas City hasn't finished higher than 24th in yards allowed per game since 2016 and ranked 24th in scoring defense in 2018. 

The Chiefs fired Bob Sutton on Tuesday after he served six seasons as defensive coordinator. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Chiefs players were often frustrated by Sutton's lack of adjustments. 

Among the potential replacements, Schefter noted former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan was "a name to watch" after he received offers to become a defensive coordinator in recent seasons. 

Spagnuolo previously worked with Reid from 1999 to 2006 as defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and linebackers coach. He also spent three years as head coach of the St. Louis Rams, going 10-38 from 2009 to 2011. 

The 59-year-old most recently served as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants from 2015 to 2017. He also took over as their interim head coach for the final four games in 2017 after Ben McAdoo's firing. 

Related

    Predicting Boldest Roster Moves for the 2019 Offseason 🔮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting Boldest Roster Moves for the 2019 Offseason 🔮

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Belichick Will Throw the Unexpected at the Rams

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Belichick Will Throw the Unexpected at the Rams

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Fitz Returning to Cardinals for 16th Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fitz Returning to Cardinals for 16th Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    He Proved CFB Wrong. Now He Wants the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    He Proved CFB Wrong. Now He Wants the NFL

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report