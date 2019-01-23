Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals Agree to 1-Year Contract to Return for 16th Season

Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals Agree to 1-Year Contract to Return for 16th SeasonJanuary 23, 2019
Entering a new era under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Arizona Cardinals will maintain some stability on offense with the return of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.
The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Fitzgerald has agreed to a one-year contract for the 2019 season.
Fitzgerald discussed the possibility of retirement after the 2018 season but told SiriusXM NFL Radio last week (h/t Sports Illustrated's Kaelen Jones) he wanted to take time before making a final decision.
"I have to do my due diligence in terms of just taking some time to let your body heal," Fitzgerald said. "Because when you're sore and your fingers are broken, and things are just—it's easy to say, 'Man, I just don't wanna do this anymore. My body's hurting.' You have to give yourself some time to decompress and take a step back."
Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said in a statement announcing Fitzgerald's return that the 11-time Pro Bowler hasn't lost his focus heading into his 16th season.
"No player has meant more to this franchise or this community than Larry Fitzgerald," Bidwill said. "In my discussions with him, it was clear that he is as driven and passionate as ever. We are thrilled he'll be back in 2019."
Fitzgerald, 35, has spent his entire career with the Cardinals since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2004. He ranks second in NFL history with 16,279 receiving yards, third with 1,303 receptions and tied for sixth with 116 receiving touchdowns.
