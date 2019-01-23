Saints CB P.J. Williams Arrested on Drunk Driving, Careless Driving Charges

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested Wednesday on charges of drunk driving and careless driving.

Per police records (h/t Ramon Antonio Vargas of The New Orleans Advocate), Williams' arrest occurred around 1:10 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning and he posted bond after being booked.

Prior to the 2015 NFL draft, Williams was arrested for a DUI in Leon County, Florida.

The charge was later dropped by the State Attorney's Office, citing a portion of the police dash cam that didn't capture the full arrest on video, making it impossible for a jury to determine beyond a reasonable doubt that Williams was driving the vehicle and under the influence.

The Saints selected Williams in the third round of the 2015 draft. He sat out his rookie season with a torn hamstring and played just two games in 2016 because of a concussion.

Williams has appeared in 31 of 32 games for the Saints over the past two seasons, though. The 25-year-old started a career-high seven games in 2018 and helped New Orleans reach the NFC Championship Game.