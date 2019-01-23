Saints CB P.J. Williams Arrested on Drunk Driving, Careless Driving Charges

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested Wednesday on charges of drunk driving and careless driving.

Per police records (h/t Ramon Antonio Vargas of The New Orleans Advocate), Williams' arrest occurred around 1:10 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning and he posted bond after being booked. 

Prior to the 2015 NFL draft, Williams was arrested for a DUI in Leon County, Florida.

The charge was later dropped by the State Attorney's Office, citing a portion of the police dash cam that didn't capture the full arrest on video, making it impossible for a jury to determine beyond a reasonable doubt that Williams was driving the vehicle and under the influence. 

The Saints selected Williams in the third round of the 2015 draft. He sat out his rookie season with a torn hamstring and played just two games in 2016 because of a concussion. 

Williams has appeared in 31 of 32 games for the Saints over the past two seasons, though. The 25-year-old started a career-high seven games in 2018 and helped New Orleans reach the NFC Championship Game. 

 

Related

    He Proved CFB Wrong. Now He Wants the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    He Proved CFB Wrong. Now He Wants the NFL

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    Saints CB P.J. Williams Arrested on Drunk-Driving Accusations

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Saints CB P.J. Williams Arrested on Drunk-Driving Accusations

    Ramon Antonio Vargas
    via The Advocate

    NFL's Negligence Robbed Saints of Super Bowl Trip

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    NFL's Negligence Robbed Saints of Super Bowl Trip

    Kevin Foote
    via The Advertiser

    2020 Super Bowl Odds Drop 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020 Super Bowl Odds Drop 💰

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report