Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) hope to earn a win in their last game before the NHL All-Star break on Wednesday when they host the Nashville Predators (29-18-4) as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Predators have won the past two meetings with the Golden Knights, including a 4-1 victory at home on October 30, after losing the first two as part of the expansion team's inaugural campaign last season.

NHL betting line: The Golden Knights opened as -130 favorites (wager $130 to win $100); the total is at six goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL odds

This will also be Nashville's final game before the All-Star break, and the team is coming off a 4-1 road win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday after losing four of five. While the Predators have played below expectations so far this year, putting together back-to-back wins here away from home can only help their confidence.

Nashville turned in its best defensive performance in two weeks at Colorado, with goaltender Pekka Rinne stopping 35 of 36 shots to give head coach Peter Laviolette his 600th career victory. The Preds scored three of their four goals in the second period.

Why the Golden Knights can pay on the NHL odds

Vegas may have suffered a hangover on Monday in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild after routing the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-3 on Saturday. The Golden Knights headed into the third period tied 2-2 with the Wild but surrendered what turned out to be the game-winning goal to Charlie Coyle at the 14:29 mark before an empty-netter with 13 seconds remaining finished the scoring.

The Golden Knights dropped just their fifth game of the season in regulation time at T-Mobile Arena after winning five of their previous six there. Vegas has lost consecutive home games only twice this year, so the odds are definitely against that scenario happening in this spot.

Predators vs. Golden Knights NHL betting pick

Despite beating the Penguins badly recently, the Golden Knights are still just 3-9 versus the Top 10 teams in the league and 9-12-1 against playoff teams. Nashville fits into both of those categories right now, currently tied with Vegas as they have the same record and number of points (62). That said, look for the Predators to pull off the minor upset.

OddsShark computer pick:3.1-2.7, Predators (Get NHL picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NHL betting trends

Nashville is 4-2 in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone over in six of Nashville's last nine games on the road.

