2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Projections, Top Prospects Ahead of Super Bowl

For the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, the next big date on the calendar is February 3.

That's the day the two will face off in Super Bowl LIII. For everyone else, the next big date is March 13. That's when the 2019 NFL year begins and every team's record resets to 0-0.

March 13 is when all 32 clubs officially have a shot at the Super Bowl once again.

A big part of the new league year will be the 2019 NFL draft. That's where teams will have a chance to close the talent gap, fill any holes they weren't able to fill in free agency and continue building for the future.

Below is a mock of the entire first round based on factors like player potential, team needs and team fits. That's followed by some of the latest draft buzz ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

31. Los Angeles Rams: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Daniel Jones Struggling Early

While the Patriots and the Rams are prepping for the Super Bowl, several NFL draft hopefuls are getting ready for the Reese's Senior Bowl. The game is a big part of the annual draft process, but more important for most NFL talent-evaluators are the practices leading up to it.

Prospects really get to shine or falter on the practice field and in the classroom.

For former Duke quarterback and potential first-round pick Daniel Jones, it's been a rough start. While he did measure in at a strong 6'5" and 220 pounds to kick off the week, he's left a lot to be desired on the practice field.

First, Jones—along with West Virginia signal-caller Will Grier—refused to answer questions about his perceived lack of arm strength, as Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post pointed out:

Then in practice, Jones struggled with accuracy on his throws.

For a guy whose strength isn't, well, arm strength, a lack of accuracy is a major issue. Perhaps Jones will settle down and improve as the week continues to unfold. If he doesn't, he could face an uphill battle getting back into the first-round conversation.

Tyree Jackson Making Noise

While Jones is running the risk of hurting his draft stock at the Senior Bowl, another rookie quarterback could be helping his. At the least, former Buffalo signal-caller Tyree Jackson is helping to raise his draft profile.

Jackson's profile is a big one, too, at least in the literal sense. His height is the first thing you'll notice about him, and it certainly caught the attention of those in attendance for weigh-ins.

Of course, size isn't Jackson's only positive trait. He has a strong arm, he can make tight, accurate throws and he's a decent athlete—though certainly not a run-first quarterback. Jackson averaged just 2.9 yards per carry in 2018.

While Jackson isn't completely polished mechanically, he may only need a few tweaks instead of a complete overhaul.

"Jackson isn't a finished product—which college quarterback is?—but he's not raw, either," Steven Ruiz of For the Win recently wrote. "He knows how to manage a pocket and won't drop his eyes when faced with pressure."

Jackson has a chance to show off both his arm talent and his mental talent during Senior Bowl week. While he isn't trending as a first-round pick, that could change sooner rather than later.

Sweat Also Showing Out

Jackson certainly isn't the only player turning heads at Senior Bowl week. Former Mississippi State pass-rusher Montez Sweat, one of the top draft prospects in Mobile this week, has also wowed at weigh-ins and early practices.

To kick things off, Sweat checked all the boxes in the length and size department.

Sweat, who had 22.0 sacks over the last two seasons, has shown off both his power and his quickness in drills. Opposing offensive tackles have struggled to handle him one-on-one, which isn't surprising for those who have watched his game tape over the last two seasons.

This is a draft class chock full of potential NFL sack-artists, including Nick Bosa and Josh Allen, two guys expected to go at the top of Round 1. If Sweat can build upon the momentum he's generating at Senior Bowl week, he could climb into the top half of the round as well.